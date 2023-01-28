Cirque Italia ‘Water Circus’ comes to Ocala

Two Cirque Italia performers juggling
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and other countries will show off their acrobatic skills and other talents at Cirque Italia’s ‘Water Circus’ in a series of shows next weekend in Ocala.

The show is described as a 1950′s themed circus with a unique water stage. Featured acts include everything from juggling, to trampolining, to low-wire stunts.

There will be shows from Thursday, Feb. 2, to Sunday, Feb. 5. Tickets run from $10 to $50, depending on seating.

Tickets can be purchased at the Cirque Italia website.

