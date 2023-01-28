City of Gainesville officials host City Services Fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials are hosting a city services fair Saturday, Feb. 4.

The fair will be held at the Senior Recreation Center at 5701 N.W. 34th Blvd. Representatives from Alachua County Library District, Affordable Housing, GRU, and others will be available to speak to about their services and programs.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. until noon.

The fair is being advertised to anyone who wants to learn more about city services and local government.

