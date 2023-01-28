Family members are wanting answers after man dies in the Alachua County jail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said 32-year-old Marcus Goodman experienced a medical emergency.

Goodman appeared in court Thursday morning after being arrested for robbing a Jiffy Lube in 2021. His sister April Johnson said they were releasing him from the state hospital.

“In order to do that to go back to the jail to be released but that Thursday when he was released he never made it out of jail.”

His original trial was delayed as goodman was declared not fit to stand trial due to mental illness. He was finally cleared to stand trial and was sent back to jail where he died the same day.

His mother Ruth Goodman said three deputies showed up at her door.

“Cops came by and told me they needed to talk to me and they told me that my son was dead, a total shock of my life.”

Family members said they thought he was safe.

“The state hospital had him and they released him we thought Marcus was safe. I didn’t worry about Marcus because he was with the hospital but then he got released to jail what happened between the hospital and jail.”

The family said Goodman had no health issues and is unsure what medical emergency he had.

“I listen to that story I’m still in shock I haven’t slept I can’t eat because the story is beyond belief. I’m taking it hard he’s my baby son,” said Ruth.

Not much information is being released, but deputies told the family some of what happened.

“Something happened where the police restrained him and that’s all I can tell you.”

The family is remembering Goodman as a man who was very artistic and loved to joke and smile.

“Very hard working could catch a fish quicker than anyone else I know, comedic. He was fun and loving and always hugging me.”

Sheriff Clovis Watson sent out a statement saying deputies are still investigating what happened and whether all procedures and policies were followed.

