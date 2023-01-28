Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street.

According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 p.m.

While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed $790 worth of assorted Florida lottery tickets, as well as the ingredients to make a sandwich and a bag of chips. He also grabbed a package of Band-Aids, which he attempted to use to cover the cuts he received from breaking the window.

According to GPD, Sparks was going to use the money from the lottery tickets to get home to Las Vegas. Sparks also told police that he got hungry while inside and made the sandwich.

Sparks was arrested on charges of burglary. No bond has been posted as of yet.

