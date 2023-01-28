Gator gymnastics team puts up season-high score in win over UGA, Thomas records 10.0 on vault

Leanne Wong takes the all-around win with a 39.650.
O'Connell Center, Friday
O'Connell Center, Friday(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 2 Florida gymnastics team set a season-high score and set a new conference record in a win over a top rival on Friday night. Things don’t get much better than that--and Trinity Thomas threw in yet another perfect score to boot.

Florida prevailed, 197.900 to 196.850, improving to 24-0-1 in its last 25 SEC dual meets dating back to 2019. That is now the longest unbeaten streak in conference history.

Thomas got her evening off to an outstanding start, scoring a perfect 10.0 on vault. Thomas has now recorded four career perfect 10.0′s in each event and owns 23 perfect marks in her UF career.

Thomas and Leanne Wong each posted 9.975′s on bars, while other event titles went to Wong on beam (9.925), while Thomas and Georgia transfer Victoria Nguyen shared the win on floor with matching 9.925′s. Wong took the all-around win at 39.650.

Florida stays undefeated on the season and next travels to Arkansas on Friday, Feb. 3.

