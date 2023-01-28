Gator men’s tennis team tops USF, 4-1 in opening round of ITA weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a great start to the weekend for the Gator men’s tennis team. Florida knocks off USF 4-1. If they win one more match in the International Tennis Association kickoff, they will qualify for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in February.

Gators started off with a victory in doubles for Will Grant/Axel Nefve defeating Erik Grevelius/Davide Tortora, 6-3. Also, Jonah Braswell/Lukas Greif pulled off a 6-4 win over Sam Frizelle/Alvin Tudorica. Florida grab the first point of the day.

In singles play, it was a memorable birthday for Togan Tokac as he takes down Thomas Pavlekovich-Smith 6-3, 6-0. He was one of two players to record a bagel in one of their two sets. The other was Axel Nefve in his match vs Davide Tortora. UF’s Jonah Braswell stayed in the top 100 with another win over Bruno Oliveira. 6-2, 6-1.

Florida will take on Mississippi State Saturday 2pm at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex

