High School Boys Basketball: GHS wins 76-55 over rival Buchholz, Forest knocks off North Marion, 63-53

GHS’ Theodore Stephens with a team high 25 points
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The (11-12) Buchholz Bobcats wanted another shot at the (17-6) Gainesville Hurricanes Friday night. Hurricanes ran away with the win 76-55 after a strong second half by GHS sweeping the season series.

The first half was a terrific battle in front of a sold out crowd at Gainesville high school. Bobcats and Hurricanes would trade baskets until two minutes before halftime. Bobcats were up 31-25 off a three point shot by BHS’ Jacob Sterck. A technical foul was called against Buchholz sending GHS to the line for three free throws and possession of the ball. Hurricanes went on a 10-0 run to end the half.

GHS’ Theodore Stephens led the way with 25 points and Josh Hayes with 13 points off his performance in the paint.

Gainesville will battle the (19-4) Newberry Panthers while Buchholz will head to P.K. Yonge on Tuesday. Tip/off at 7:30pm

Elsewhere, The (17-6) Forest Wildcats defeated the (15-6) North Marion Colts, 63-53. Forest and North Marion were in lockstep until they were tied at 13. The Wildcats went on a 14-0 run and took a 33-15 halftime lead. Xzavion McCoy puts 18 points for the Wildcats while Sammie Yeanay led the way for the Colts.

Forest will finish off their season with back to back home games vs Hawthorne and West Port.

North Marion will host the next two home games vs West Port and Bradford

