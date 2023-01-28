Kingdom Revival Church hosted a baby shower to help new and expecting parents

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Expecting and new mothers got a break from focusing on baby to have some fun in Ocala.

Moms and Dads packed the Kingdom Revival Church for what they called “the world’s greatest baby shower.”

Expecting mothers and parents of infants up to a year old were invited.

The goal is to educate up to 100 families on maternal and child health and safety.

“We have a wide range of families in the community we have grandparents who are raising children we have teens who are raising children. the point of this is to make sure they’re all raising healthy infants and they’re also staying healthy while they’re pregnant” said the Healthy Smart Community Relations Specialist, Blaire Cope.

They played games where families won prizes like cribs and strollers.

