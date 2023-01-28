Levy County deputies help get plane into the air after emergency landing

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A private plane is safely in the air again after an emergency landing in Levy County on Friday morning.

The plane had to make an emergency landing at around 11 a.m. on 140th Avenue in Williston, where Levy County deputies helped get it to Williston Municipal Airport.

LCSO deputies reported that the plane was carrying two passengers. No injuries occurred.

The reason for the emergency landing was not disclosed.

