Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one.

Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency

Goodman appeared in court yesterday morning after being arrested for robbing a jiffy lube in 2021. His original trial was delayed because he was declared not fit to stand trial due to mental illness.

This time around he was cleared to stand trial and was sent back to jail where he later died.

Linda Ganos said she hopes the investigation is swift to bring his family some peace.

“Well, I hope they do an autopsy and see what he really actually from,” said Ganos. “You know it could’ve been a heart attack or something. No one knows yet but just to find out so his family won’t have to grieve as hard knowing that he wasn’t hurt by someone else and that he passed from a natural cause.”

Alachua county sheriff Clovis Watson released a statement saying “Our office of professional standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the sheriff of Alachua county, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.”

Goodman’s sister told tv20 they are still unsure what the medical emergency was. She adds that her brother had no known health issues. We reached out to the Florida department of law enforcement but our calls were not returned.

