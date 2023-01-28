Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting

Ocala International Airport(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night.

During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided.

TRENDING: Levy County deputies help get plane into the air after emergency landing

The airport will be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday night until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. While no bad weather is reported for tonight, officials note that additional closures due to weather delays are possible.

For more information, contact the Ocala International Airport at 352-572-0492, or visit their website.

