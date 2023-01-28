‘That it’s scary:” Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida House lawmakers are requesting documents and information relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from colleges and universities. University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin said lawmakers have the right to request this information.

“If the elected officials in the state of Florida need assistance collating information about the great work that we’re doing in DEI, that’s fine. Then we’ll give it to them,” shared Dr. Phalin. “They can absolutely look under the hood because I’m proud of this work.”

Lawmakers are requesting the names of DEI employees, their annual salary, and all communication to and from the DEI office.

“I definitely understand the frustration and bewilderment that a lot of faculty have, feeling like we’re being monitored and questioned for what we do,” shared Dr. Phalin. “But that said, it is the sunshine law in the state of Florida.”

Some took to social media to talk about this search. They said the request may intimidate many, and it’s a way to minimize diversity efforts in higher education.

“It is most likely an intimidation tactic to try to stop people from engaging in the work that needs to be done here which is making campus, university, courses, classes, are diverse,” said graduate student, Juliana Sostre.

Some faculty, students, and staff were notified their emails would be searched because of their service within DEI.

On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez announced a plan to curb diversity, equity, and inclusion curriculums, including Critical Race Theory.

“I heard those comments from the Lieutenant Governor when she gave them at the board of governors meeting at FIU earlier this week,” shared Dr.Phalin. “I think that we need to do a better job of communicating what DEI is and what it means.”

Documents and information must be submitted by February 13th.

