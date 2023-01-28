‘That it’s scary:” Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida House lawmakers are requesting documents and information relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from colleges and universities. University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin said lawmakers have the right to request this information.

“If the elected officials in the state of Florida need assistance collating information about the great work that we’re doing in DEI, that’s fine. Then we’ll give it to them,” shared Dr. Phalin. “They can absolutely look under the hood because I’m proud of this work.”

Lawmakers are requesting the names of DEI employees, their annual salary, and all communication to and from the DEI office.

“I definitely understand the frustration and bewilderment that a lot of faculty have, feeling like we’re being monitored and questioned for what we do,” shared Dr. Phalin. “But that said, it is the sunshine law in the state of Florida.”

Some took to social media to talk about this search. They said the request may intimidate many, and it’s a way to minimize diversity efforts in higher education.

“It is most likely an intimidation tactic to try to stop people from engaging in the work that needs to be done here which is making campus, university, courses, classes, are diverse,” said graduate student, Juliana Sostre.

Some faculty, students, and staff were notified their emails would be searched because of their service within DEI.

On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez announced a plan to curb diversity, equity, and inclusion curriculums, including Critical Race Theory.

“I heard those comments from the Lieutenant Governor when she gave them at the board of governors meeting at FIU earlier this week,” shared Dr.Phalin. “I think that we need to do a better job of communicating what DEI is and what it means.”

Documents and information must be submitted by February 13th.

TRENDING STORY: Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Family members are wanting answers after man dies in the Alachua County jail
Alachua County deputies said Marcus Goodman had a medical emergency.
Family members are wanting answers after man dies in the Alachua County jail
'That it's scary:" Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Marcus Goodman, 32, who died at the jail
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency