A crash in Suwannee County left a man dead at the scene

O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County on the morning of January 28th.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 63-year-old man was driving a Buick “West” on 198th Terrace near 157th Lane not far from O’Brien.

He lost control of the car around 2 a.m. and drove onto the grass.

The car spun out of control until the front of it smashed into a tree.

The car then caught on fire.

When emergency responders got there they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

TRENDING: Meet the candidates forum for State House District 24 special election

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.