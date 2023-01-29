A crash in Suwannee County left a man dead at the scene
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County on the morning of January 28th.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 63-year-old man was driving a Buick “West” on 198th Terrace near 157th Lane not far from O’Brien.
He lost control of the car around 2 a.m. and drove onto the grass.
The car spun out of control until the front of it smashed into a tree.
The car then caught on fire.
When emergency responders got there they pronounced the man dead at the scene.
TRENDING: Meet the candidates forum for State House District 24 special election
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.