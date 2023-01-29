A crash in Suwannee County left a man dead at the scene

A man has died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree near O'Brien.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County on the morning of January 28th.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 63-year-old man was driving a Buick “West” on 198th Terrace near 157th Lane not far from O’Brien.

He lost control of the car around 2 a.m. and drove onto the grass.

The car spun out of control until the front of it smashed into a tree.

The car then caught on fire.

When emergency responders got there they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

TRENDING: Meet the candidates forum for State House District 24 special election

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
Child hit on crosswalk at Criswell Park in the city of Alachua
Truck hits and kills 5-year-old boy while on a crosswalk in Alachua

Latest News

A crash in Suwannee County left a man dead at the scene
Marcus Goodman live
Marcus Goodman live
Only one of the five candidates qualified for the election showed up to the forum
Meet the candidates forum for State House District 24 special election
Ocala International Airport
Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting