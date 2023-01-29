Gator men’s basketball team humbled by Johnson, K-State 64-50

MANHATTAN, KS (WCJB) - It was going to be a tall task for Florida to upset #5 Kansas State. The (18-3) Wildcats showed why they are undefeated at home topping the (12-9) Gators, 64-50. Former Gator Keyontae Johnson led the way for K-State with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Florida found themselves down 37-16 at halftime. Florida shot only 31 percent from the field and struggled at the three point line making only 18 percent. The Gators came out fired up in the second half going on a 10-0 run, however they were still down 13 points. Florida’s second half effort is a reminder that you have to play both halves equally strong in order to top a team like the Wildcats.

Head coach Todd Golden said in regards to their shooting performance, “Gotta make shots. We’re doing a better job taking care of the ball on the road. They’re obviously a very good team. They’ve won a lot of games. Just maybe a little more toughness around the rim and when you get an opportunity, you’ve got to step up and knock it down.”

Colin Castleton emphasized, “When it comes down to it, when you get open looks you have to be confident and believe in yourself, and that’s what we have to do as a team, we have to be confident and know when we are open to let it fly and just knock it down.”

Castleton led Florida with 13 points. 8 rebounds and two assists.

The Gators will head home as they welcome No. 4 Tennessee on Wednesday. They finish 5-3 in January.

The month of February will be a interesting time for Florida.

