Gator men’s tennis team defeat Miss. St, 4-2; advance to ITA indoor championships

Jonah Braswell/Lucas Greif wins in doubles
Florida is heading to the ITA Indoor Championship
Florida is heading to the ITA Indoor Championship
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a memorable afternoon at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. The Gator men’s tennis team double up Mississippi State, 4-2. No. 16 Florida will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at Chicago, IL in February. It was also a special day for head coach Bryan Shelton as he secured his 200th career win as the Gator men’s tennis coach.

It was a excellent start for the Gators in doubles play as Tanapatt Nirundorn/Togan Tokac would win their first match off Nirundorn’s stellar play in the final game. It opened the door for Jonah Braswell/Lucas Greif who secured the first point for the Gators. UF led 1-0

In singles play, Axel Nevre started things off with a 2-0 lead against Nemanja Malesevic. He was credited with his second bagel in the first set for the second straight day. Nevre ran away with the first set 6-0, but found himself in a 3-2 hole in the second set. He would go on to win the next four games. However, the Bulldogs would rally to tie it up at 2 after back to back two-set victories.

Fresh off a singles win on his birthday, Tokac would go the distance with Gregor Ramskogler as the freshman came back in a huge third set 6-2 after being shutout in the second. Greif would punch the Gators ticket to the Windy City off a two-set win over MSU’s B. Sanchez Martinez.

Since dropping their season opener, Florida have won their last three matches.

