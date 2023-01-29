Meet the candidates forum for State House District 24 special election

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Conservative Watch USA held a meet the candidates forum for the special election in the Florida State House District 24.

Five candidates were invited, but only one of them showed up.

The seat opened when former state representative Joe Harding of Williston resigned after he was indicted for wire fraud and money laundering.

Five candidates--four republicans and a write-in--qualified for the special election.

People came out in hopes they would learn more about the candidates looking to fill the seat.

“What I was trying to do is really find out how sincere the candidates were,” said Bob Schmidt. “As voters, as citizens, I think that we have been deceived by many of our politicians over the years. I mainly wanted to come out here for myself, for what they had to say.”

“We need to give them an opportunity to be able to hear and understand and have their questions answered from the people that they’re reliant upon to represent them,” said Conservative Watch USA’s president, Annie Marie Delgado, “and they’re asking for their vote, they should hear from them.”

Instead, they only heard from one: Ryan Chamberlin.

The other four candidates were nowhere to be found.

“It’s not only a disrespect to their constituents,” said Delgado, “but it’s very telling. It’s very telling. How can they ask someone for their vote--to vote for them--when you won’t even show up for your constituents to answer these questions?”

The other four qualifying candidates are Justin Albright, Jose Juarez, Charlie Stone and Stephen Pyles.

But until they speak to the public, many residents feel they’re missing out on vital information to vote in this election.

That special election will take place on March 7.

