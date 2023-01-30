11 year anniversary of a deadly 20 vehicle pileup on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 29th marks 11 years since a deadly pileup in Alachua County that killed 11 people.

On this day in 2012, a mix of fog and smoke from a nearby brush fire caused a pile-up on the stretch of I-75 in Payne’s Prairie.

More than a 20 vehicles crashed into each other.

11 people died and more than a dozen were hurt.

Responders say being close to Shands Hospital helped save some of the victims’ lives.

