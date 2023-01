BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a food distribution in Bronson on Monday.

The distribution happens everyone Monday at the Children’s Table, and that is located at 680 Thrasher Blvd in Bronson.

The event will run from noon until 2 p.m.

