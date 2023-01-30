Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police

Alachua County Jail booking photo of James Davis, 47, accused of burglary
Alachua County Jail booking photo of James Davis, 47, accused of burglary(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities.

According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and looking through the homeowner’s things. He went back to his vehicle after someone in the home confronted him.

Gainesville Police Department officers spotted his vehicle headed east on 39th Avenue and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Davis began weaving in and out of traffic to avoid the pursuing officers.

At one point, he nearly hit another vehicle causing the other driver to go into the middle lane and turn around. The driver tried to go in the other direction and Davis started following that vehicle. He tried to ram the other vehicle. The driver, who does not know Davis, took evasive action to avoid being injured.

At Rogers Realty on Northwest 13th Street, multiple citizens boxed Davis’ vehicle in. He then got out of the vehicle and walked away. Officers were able to catch up and arrest him.

Davis was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, burglary, resisting an officer, and fleeing.

