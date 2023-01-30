Community members remember a former Putnam County sheriff’s deputy

On Saturday, the community gathered to remember the life of former deputy Erick Kuleski.
On Saturday, the community gathered to remember the life of former deputy Erick Kuleski.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Community members, friends, and family remembered a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy.

On Saturday, the community gathered to remember the life of former deputy Erick Kuleski.

He was raised in Crescent City and was proud of his community.

Not only did he serve the community as a deputy, but he also coached football and began his second career as a teacher at Miller Middle School.

His wife of 27 years serves as captain of the communications department at the Putnam County Sheriffs Office.

Cancer unfortunately cut his teaching short.

Kuleski served as a deputy with Flagler County and an officer with Flagler Beach Police Department.

