First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend.

“People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”

The event featured more than 70 vendors selling arts and crafts and other goods.

There were also 11 food vendors that featured some of the best bar-b-q trucks in North Central Florida.

But the event way more than just food!

“We have a lot of fun things,” said Buckler. “We have a frisbee dog show that we put on three times a day. We have pony rides and a free petting zoo, free bounce houses for the kids, they love that. And we have an axe throwing tournament that goes on. And it’s such a blessing for local vendors. It’s a way for them to make money.”

The head of the event said the plan is to make this an annual event moving forward.

