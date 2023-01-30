Gator football team to hold Orange & Blue Game on Thursday, April 13

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Few college football programs are in greater need of a fresh start than the Florida Gators. The team went 6-7 for the second straight season in year one under Billy Napier, and then lost out on quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. The Gators have now given fans something to look forward to in the spring of 2023.

Florida announces its Orange and Blue Game will take place on Thursday, April 13 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Additional details such as kickoff time and game format will be unveiled at a later date. It will be the second straight year in which UF will have held its intra-squad spring game outside of a Saturday.

After back to back losing seasons, there will be some questions entering spring practice, especially at quarterback. Returning quarterback Jack Miller III and Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz will be among those battling for the starting job.

