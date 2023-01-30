“It’s scary”: Gun threat prompts Dixie County parents to pull kids out of school

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A gun threat led to an unexpected day off for some students at Ruth Rains Middle School in Cross City.

A 13-year-old boy who attended the school posted a picture of a pellet pistol on Snapchat with a caption that said “Don’t come to school Monday.”

Dixie County Sheriff’s Officials confirmed the student arrested for posting this threat was a 13-year-old boy from Ruth Rains Middle School. They say the weapon is a pellet pistol. He’s facing a second degree felony for terroristic threats. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/VKQhDPxn9Z — Jordyn Markhoff (@JordynMarkhoff) January 30, 2023

“What’s going on with these kids nowadays?” asked Dayna Mirelez. Her son goes to Ruth Rains Middle School, but she said today was not a normal day.

“He had called and said he needed to be picked up, they wanted to have a shooting at the school so we were very concerned about it.”

The photo spread on social media, catching many people’s attention.

“Saturday night I was notified it was a social media post of a student. I immediately contacted law enforcement. At that time they began an active investigation,” said Mike Thomas, Superintendent of Dixie County Public Schools.

Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the student and charged him with a second degree felony for terroristic threats.

“It’s scary because you don’t know if they’re really gonna do it or not, even if it’s a joke or not,” said Mirelez.

Mirelez’s son wasn’t the only student who didn’t go to school today because of this threat.

“I have four children of my own, so it’s important that parents know we are doing everything possible to keep students safe,” said Thomas.

He said sheriff’s deputies have not expressed concern over any other students being a threat at this time.

