‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.(CBS Television)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, her family said Monday.

Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” from 1974.

But she was by far best known for “Laverne & Shirley,” the “Happy Days” spinoff that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 that in its prime was among the most popular shows on TV.

Williams played the straitlaced Shirley to Marshall’s more libertine Laverne on the show about a pair of roommates that worked at a Milwaukee bottling factory in the 1950s and 60s.

Marshall, whose brother, Garry Marshall, co-created the series, died in 2018.

“Laverne & Shirley” was known almost as much for its opening theme as the show itself. Williams’ and Marshall’s chant of “schlemiel, schlimazel” as they skipped together became a cultural phenomenon and oft-invoked piece of nostalgia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

3 AP students achieve perfect score
Three Buchholz High Students score perfect on AP Exams
Three local AP Students achieve perfect AP Exams score
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
Russell Report: Will the Gators be able to defeat Tennessee?