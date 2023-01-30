Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids

Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are too busy to keep your home as clean as you would like, don’t feel so bad.

Marie Kondo, star of the Netflix Show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” faces the same issue these days.

Tidying up is no longer at the top of Kondo’s to-do list.

Kondo wrote on her website that she gave up her need for perfection after having her second daughter. Since giving birth to her third child in 2021, Kondo has learned to cut herself some slack when it comes to organization and tidiness.

The 38-year-old said at a recent event that her home is “messy,” but that she is spending her time in a way that is appropriate for this stage of her life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Alachua County Jail booking photo of James Davis, 47, accused of burglary
Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police
Three anglers had a close encounter with a humpback whale about six miles offshore of...
VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale
wcjb
WGO EGGS
FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 25, 2023....
School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security