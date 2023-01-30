Marion County Commission meets to plan for the next fiscal year budget

Commissioners will also hear about updates on the jail project and roadway and infrastructure...
Commissioners will also hear about updates on the jail project and roadway and infrastructure development.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will meet and begin to plan for the next fiscal year budget on Monday.

The meeting will be held at the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium at 1 p.m.

The budget director, Audrey Fowler, will give an update on the financial projection.

Commissioners will also hear about updates on the jail project and roadway and infrastructure development.

