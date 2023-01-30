Marion County Commission meets to plan for the next fiscal year budget

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will meet and begin to plan for the next fiscal year budget on Monday.

The meeting will be held at the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium at 1 p.m.

TRENDING: Student arrested after posting a gun threat on social media

The budget director, Audrey Fowler, will give an update on the financial projection.

Commissioners will also hear about updates on the jail project and roadway and infrastructure development.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.