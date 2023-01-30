Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a firefighter died in Marion County, the fire department is mourning the loss of another crew member.

On Monday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials announced the death of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton. He died on Saturday and leaves behind a wife and two children.

The death comes just weeks after the death of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Tripp Wooten who died on Jan. 9. He also left behind a wife and two children.

MCFR Firefighter Paramedics Allen Singleton (left), and Tripp Wooten (right) (MCFR)

Fire rescue officials have reached out to the Florida Fire Chiefs Association to utilize their Mental Health Strike Teams. They will also be authorizing badge covers to be worn for the next month.

“Our department has been shaken to the core and I am at a loss for words.” said the fire department in a statement. “Your leadership team has been engaged with Allen’s family and are caring for their needs.”

Allen was a 6-year veteran firefighter who joined the ranks of Marion County Fire Rescue in 2016. Before that, he was a member of the 2016 MCFR Non-Certified Recruit Academy.

Allen worked at Rolling Greens Station #28, where he was a member of the MCFR/MCSO SWAT Medic team. He women back to back Golden Axe awards for MCFR physical competitions.

