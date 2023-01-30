People enjoy 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Fair despite traffic concerns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the last three weekends, the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair has taken over in Gainesville.

People explained what they love about venturing back to the middle ages.

“I think just getting away from the stress of our reality and our time,” said Joe Samonte, “and just being able to let go for a short time.”

“We like to look and piece things together and see what can we possibly have Santa show up [with] for Christmas,” said Landon Harrar.

The fair featured several different tastes of medieval culture, from food, to music to activities.

The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire moved out to Arhcer Road this year, and with the new location came some new problems.

Many visitors had complaints about traffic entering and exiting the fair.

“It was supposed to be about 20 minutes,” said Sam Markham, “but it ended up being about 50.”

“We got a little bit of a late start yesterday,” said Samonte, “we probably hit the road from our hotel at about 9:30, and we were in traffic probably two hours.”

“Took us about an hour in line to get here,” said Harrar. “We got in line at about 11 o’clock. An hour’s a pretty long time and archer road can’t really sustain all that traffic it doesn’t seem like. This is a great location but I do think they probably need to reassess.”

Nearly everyone I spoke with complained of waiting at least 30 minutes to get into the fair.

The long waits did not stop most visitors from enjoying their experience.

“It’s absolutely great,” said Samonte. “It’s fun just to step back in time, let loose and enjoy.”

The line of traffic entering the fair stretched nearly a mile-- but it clearly didn’t stop visitors from enjoying their day stepping back in time.

