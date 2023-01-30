Russell Report: Will the Gators be able to defeat Tennessee?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s really a shame that the SEC/Big 12 challenge will be no more in men’s basketball. It’s a fun thing to watch and this year, the SEC went up against the best conference in the land, and the Big 12 did damage. Tennessee held up its end for the SEC, beating Texas and Mississippi State, and Missouri did well too but otherwise the Big 12 dominated, especially Oklahoma just steamrolling an Alabama team that many thought might challenge for being the number one team in the land. And Kentucky couldn’t handle Kansas.

Meantime at Kansas State, an emotional game took place because of the Keyontae Johnson situation. Right from the start, the Wildcats dominated Florida and it wasn’t close. Kansas State is a really good team and Florida is a good team. There’s the difference. And another difference; Kansas state finds ways to win even when they don’t shoot well, and the gators do not. Kansas state point guard Markquis Nowell was able to penetrate the Gator defense to allow the Wildcats to get some easy points in the paint. It could change, but right now, Florida’s big hang up is they just can’t shoot the basketball very well. In this game, they shot 22% from the floor in the first half and just 30% in the second. Defensively, Florida is terrific and you can see the improvement the team has made in this area since the start of the season but if you can’t put the ball in the hole, it puts an awful lot of pressure on a defense to hold things down. Now the Gators face what could be the best team in the SEC in Tennessee but at least it’s at home.

On the other side of the coin is Gator gymnastics. Man are they good. Coach Jenny Roland has assembled a team loaded with talent, that’s fun to watch and that draws huge crowds in the O’Dome. Florida just set an SEC record in beating rival Georgia last weekend. Florida now holds the SEC record for most consecutive matches in SEC play without a loss...24-0-1. That’s pretty amazing. In the win, there were more perfect 10 scores and the Gators also had a season high point total of 197.90, which is the fourth best score in the county this season as well.

Finally, Gator softball and Gator baseball are practicing, getting ready for what could be very special seasons. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 in every preseason poll. Coach Tim Walton’s softball team made another trip to Oklahoma City last year and many believe his team this year is better than that group. In a down year for Gator baseball, the team rallied from a slow start to at least host a regional and this year the roster is deeper and those young pitching arms that struggled at times last year are back and a year older. But especially in baseball, the SEC is loaded, with as many as seven teams ranked in the top ten of one preseason poll.

