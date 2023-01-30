Student arrested after posting a gun threat on social media

A student of Ruth Raines Middle School has been arrested for terroristic threats made on Snapchat.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents of Ruth Raines Middle School students should feel better about sending their children to school after Sheriff’s deputies arrested the student who made a threat on social media.

Kaden Heitfield made a post on Snapchat holding a gun with the caption “Don’t come to school Monday.”

Screenshots of the post circulated on Facebook, catching the eye of Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies.

They arrested Heitfield and brought him to the Dixie County jail.

The minor was arrested for terroristic threats.

Representatives from Dixie County’s school district thanked them for their swift response.

TRENDING: A crash in Suwannee County left a man dead at the scene

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Jah'miah Young, 19, charged with child neglect
Police: Mother knew 18-month-old was being abused, failed to get medical help

Latest News

It's been 11 years since a deadly 20 vehicle pile up on I-75 that left 11 dead and a dozen...
11 year anniversary of a deadly 20 vehicle pileup on I-75
Student arrested after posting a gun threat on social media
11 year anniversary of a deadly 20 vehicle pileup on I-75
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather