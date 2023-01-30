Student arrested after posting a gun threat on social media

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents of Ruth Raines Middle School students should feel better about sending their children to school after Sheriff’s deputies arrested the student who made a threat on social media.

Kaden Heitfield made a post on Snapchat holding a gun with the caption “Don’t come to school Monday.”

Screenshots of the post circulated on Facebook, catching the eye of Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies.

They arrested Heitfield and brought him to the Dixie County jail.

The minor was arrested for terroristic threats.

Representatives from Dixie County’s school district thanked them for their swift response.

TRENDING: A crash in Suwannee County left a man dead at the scene

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.