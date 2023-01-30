Three Buchholz High Students score perfect on AP Exams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz High School in Gainesville is already known for a high student enrollment in Advanced Placement courses. And three of those students are receiving recognition for their outstanding AP Exam scores.

Katie He, Tucker Shea and Lucas Garcia not only scored the highest possible score, a 5 out of 5, they had perfect exam scores. The exams were in subjects ranging from Computer Science A, Research, Economics to English.

Tucker Shea, a senior, had a perfect score on two separate exams. One of those was in AP English, where only 21 other students around the world achieved the same result. “I feel very proud because I started out not nearly as strong as I wanted to be at English and it took a lot of work, but I did really well on the exam”, said Tucker.

“Buchholz is a very good school for academics, I think there’s a lot of helpful teachers here a lot of just generally helpful people here in the faculty”, said Lucas Garcia, who scored perfectly on AP Research Exam.

Garcia earned his perfect score in AP Research, one of 306 worldwide. He aced her computer science exams, one of 369 worldwide to do so.

The students attribute their success to hard work and the exceptional teachers at Buchholz.

“Yeah, I definitely thought it was a lot of work, but it didn’t feel that much, because spread over the entire year but looking back, it was a lot of assignments that we had to, and that was mainly the preparation,” said Katie He, Buchholz Sophomore.

Garcia plans to attend U.F., Shea is committed to Carnegie Mellon and Katie He, still a sophomore, is undecided.

