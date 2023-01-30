Three Buchholz High Students score perfect on AP Exams

Three local AP Students achieve perfect AP Exams score
By Bert Charan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz High School in Gainesville is already known for a high student enrollment in Advanced Placement courses. And three of those students are receiving recognition for their outstanding AP Exam scores.

Katie He, Tucker Shea and Lucas Garcia not only scored the highest possible score, a 5 out of 5, they had perfect exam scores. The exams were in subjects ranging from Computer Science A, Research, Economics to English.

Tucker Shea, a senior, had a perfect score on two separate exams. One of those was in AP English, where only 21 other students around the world achieved the same result. “I feel very proud because I started out not nearly as strong as I wanted to be at English and it took a lot of work, but I did really well on the exam”, said Tucker.

“Buchholz is a very good school for academics, I think there’s a lot of helpful teachers here a lot of just generally helpful people here in the faculty”, said Lucas Garcia, who scored perfectly on AP Research Exam.

Garcia earned his perfect score in AP Research, one of 306 worldwide. He aced her computer science exams, one of 369 worldwide to do so.

The students attribute their success to hard work and the exceptional teachers at Buchholz.

“Yeah, I definitely thought it was a lot of work, but it didn’t feel that much, because spread over the entire year but looking back, it was a lot of assignments that we had to, and that was mainly the preparation,” said Katie He, Buchholz Sophomore.

Garcia plans to attend U.F., Shea is committed to Carnegie Mellon and Katie He, still a sophomore, is undecided.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Three local AP Students achieve perfect AP Exams score
Russell Report: Will the Gators be able to defeat Tennessee?
Keyontae Johnson
Russell Report: Will the Gators be able to defeat Tennessee?
CFEC is headquartered in Chiefland, and serves 35,000 customers in Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist,...
USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company