USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid.

The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are splitting $368 million.

CFEC is headquartered in Chiefland, and serves 35,000 customers in Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy counties.

