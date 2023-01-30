VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale

Three anglers had a close encounter with a humpback whale about six miles offshore of Wrightsville Beach on Jan. 24. (Source: Andy Connette)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A group of fishermen in North Carolina were surprised when a humpback whale swam within feet of their boat.

Andy Connette sent video to WECT showing the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach.

Connette said the whale circled the boat for about 30 minutes.

“It was an incredible and humbling experience,” Connette said. “It was a rewarding day through and through – good friends, beautiful creature, great fishing and a fantastic sunset coming in. A lifetime memory!”

The fishermen estimated the whale to be around 35 to 40 feet long.

