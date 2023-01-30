Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph

Troopers prevented a potential tragedy by stopping this smoking Ford Mustang at 114 mph on...
Troopers prevented a potential tragedy by stopping this smoking Ford Mustang at 114 mph on State Road 82.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video of a Ford Mustang traveling at a dangerous 114 mph near Fort Myers recently.

The video shows the vehicle trailing a huge column of smoke as it sped past a patrol vehicle on State Road 82. Troopers managed to stop the speeder without incident.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Gun Laws (gfx)
NCFL lawmaker sponsors ‘Constitutional Carry’ bill for Florida Legislative Session
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces "Moving Florida Forward" proposal
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB
Santa Fe River Flood Zone Maps