The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City-City Council members meet monday evening to discuss the fate of the Richardson Community Center. Council members are considering handing the deed to the center back to Columbia County.. They meet at 6 p.m.

Black Sistory month kicks off Wednesday at Florida Gateway College in Lake City. School officials are hosting a proclamation and breakfast at 10:15 a.m. in building 007

Gainesville city commissioners may call a state of emergency for gun violence at their meeting Thursday. The resolution would support funding for ‘community-based cultural arts’ programs meant to reroute residents away from violence. That discussion starts at 10 a.m.

Finally, hundreds of Marion County middle and high students are competing in the Big Springs Regional Stem fair starting on Thursday. Science project judging is Thursday and results are announced Friday night. Winners head to the state science fair in April.

