What’s Growing On: Egg Shortage Hatches New Ideas in NCFL

OXFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - To put it simply, the skyrocketing price in eggs – if you’re one of the lucky ones to find them at the grocery store – is being fueled by a spreading avian flu virus that’s even impacting local hen houses.

Whether you like them fried, scrambled, poached or hard boiled; eggs are a healthy source of protein in most homes; especially for breakfast. That is until prices began to skyrocket.

The average price of a dozen, large white, grade A chicken eggs, today, stands at $5.02. That’s nearly quadruple the price from a year ago, and a 66-cent increase in just the last 30 days. In California alone the price has risen 550% during that same time; from $1.34 a dozen, to $7.37!

One of the major reasons is an unprecedented bird flu – or Avian influenza – that started at the end of 2021. This particular strain of avian flu is the worst in the nations history and is extremely contagious, killing 90% to 100% of chickens within 48 hours.

Lawn & Garden Manager at Ace Hardware in Keystone Heights, Payton Velasquez, says “Back in February of last year, 2022, around 60 million birds go the flu and they either had to take them out of production or died. 40 million of that was egg production, so that took a toll.”

Co-Owner, Bonita Barrett of Barrett’s Peckers poultry farm in Oxford, explains consumers’ frustrations; “People are just going to the supermarket, they’re fed up of seeing the prices and they want to be a little bit more self sufficient so it’s chicks. I cannot, we cannot hatch them quick enough.”

In addition, you’ve probably noticed some cartons at your local supermarket are labeled “cage-free,”. But soon you will start seeing much more of them as 10 states have already begun banning sales of eggs from caged birds with more expected to follow suit. So while a cage-free life is certainly better for the animals, the same may not be true for supply. This is causing some people to turn to a new form of poultry egg, quail.

Parker Barrett, also Co-Owner of Barrett’s Peckers tells us; “Both chicken eggs and quail eggs, as sell quail eggs. We ship quail eggs. We ship them all over the continental United States and lately we’ve actually shipped some to Puerto Rico.”

Quail eggs are much smaller meaning less nutrition per serving. You would actually need 3-4 of them to equate to the same amount of protein as 1 regular hen egg. But even so, it hasn’t stopped the demand.

And this is all on top of inflation; specifically, when it comes to things like bird feed, packaging and fuel; all of which are also driving up the overall price of eggs.

Bonita Barrett; “The real increase has been this month, January, but it started building up in December. But I think people were distracted by Christmas and Thanksgiving so it was starting to build up and then as I said January has been ::crazy:: yeah absolutely.”

If this price hike is making you wary, get your eggs locally. Some even argue farm-fresh eggs also tend to taste better. But if this is a jump you are willing to try, keep in mind they may look slightly different from what you’re used to. A full dozen may not have a uniform shell color, and the yokes tend to have an orange hue to them.

Velasquez; “Local farms are going to lay your brown eggs, green olive color. So there is definitely a different color variant than your normal white chicken eggs in the store.”

And with Easter just around the corner it might be a good idea to come up with an alternative sooner rather than later when it comes to the annual tradition of coloring eggs. Some options include egg-shaped potatoes.

Barrett; “It will be interesting to see how it pans out in Easter and what the top sellers are.”

To find a farm nearest you for chicken eggs or local chickens, visit this link: https://localhens.com/find-a-farm/.

