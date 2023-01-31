ACPS students get free Wi-Fi access on school buses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Alachua County will stay connected on the bus ride home from school after the district equipped buses with free Wi-Fi.

According to Alachua County Public Schools officials, the district equipped all 125 school buses with Wi-Fi. The program was paid for by the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund.

Students on buses will be able to connect to the Internet through a district network, which filters for inappropriate websites and social media. The students will be required to abide by the same rules for technology that are in effect at school.

The connection will be active through September and possibly beyond if funding is extended. The fund also provided 6,000 free laptops for the district to provide to families throughout the year. Families can still request a laptop by emailing ecfsupport@gm.sbac.edu

