Belleview High School hires Thomas Elliot as new football coach

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Belleview High School has a new football coach with experience at the professional level.

Thomas Elliot is the new leader of the program.

He was a quarterback at the University of Northern Alabama and was also part of the coaching staff at Leeds High School in Alabama, which won three state championships during his tenure.

At the professional level, Elliot served as head coach of the Saarland Hurricanes in Germany.

