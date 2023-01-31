Chabad UF Jewish Center to hold Holocaust remembrance event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A holocaust survivor is recounting his past through three concentration camps during a remembrance event in Gainesville on Tuesday

Saul Dreier, 97, is the sole survivor of his family.

He credits his passion for music for helping him survive.

Dreier will speak at UF Chabad starting at 7 pm on Tuesday.

The event is free, but an RSVP is required to attend.

You can RSVP for the remembrance concert using the link below:

RSVP here for the “COURAGE, RESILIENCE, HOPE” event

