Chabad UF Jewish Center to hold Holocaust remembrance event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A holocaust survivor is recounting his past through three concentration camps during a remembrance event in Gainesville on Tuesday

Saul Dreier, 97, is the sole survivor of his family.

He credits his passion for music for helping him survive.

TRENDING: Three Buchholz High Students score perfect on AP Exams

Dreier will speak at UF Chabad starting at 7 pm on Tuesday.

The event is free, but an RSVP is required to attend.

You can RSVP for the remembrance concert using the link below:

RSVP here for the “COURAGE, RESILIENCE, HOPE” event

At the professional level, Elliot served as head coach of the Saarland Hurricanes in Germany.
Belleview High School hires Thomas Elliot as new football coach
