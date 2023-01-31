Chabad UF Jewish Center holds Holocaust remembrance event
Jan. 31, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A holocaust survivor is recounting his past through three concentration camps during a remembrance event in Gainesville on Tuesday
Saul Dreier, 97, is the sole survivor of his family.
He credits his passion for music for helping him survive.
Dreier will speak at UF Chabad starting at 7 pm on Tuesday.
The event is free, but an RSVP is required to attend.
RSVP here for the “COURAGE, RESILIENCE, HOPE” event
