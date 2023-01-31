City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change.

Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.

Zhu has worked in the Department of Sustainable Development for the City of Gainesville since last January.

“I think my vision for this role is to help Gainesville not only to be a climate action leader in Florida, but to be the climate action leader in Florida,” said Zhu.

City Manager Cynthia Curry said this position is something they’ve been looking forward to creating for almost two years.

“It is so critical for the city because everything that we do interfaces with our environment and how we treat it, how we use it,” she said. “From our transportation department, to our solid waste department, to public works.”

Zhu is working closely with city officials on the lighting ordinance that was adopted this year. It’s meant to improve safety and visibility on sidewalks.

“It’s a joint collaboration between public works, GRU, GPD, and also sustainable development,” said Zhu.

She said she looks forward to continuing this project as Chief Climate Officer, as phase two approaches.

One resident said she thinks this new role will benefit the city.

“We just really love all of the green trees and the healthy growth and the community mindedness that the city moves towards,” said Beth Kulick. “Having a climate officer seems to fall in line with those values.”

According to city officials the salary for this position will be $89,000.

Zhu’s first day in this role will be on February 27th.

