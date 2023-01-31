Florida Prepaid tuition program enrollment opens Wednesday, priced the same as a year ago

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual open enrollment period for Florida’s Prepaid College Tuition program begins Wednesday.

Prices are the same as they were one year ago, with the cheapest plan for a newborn now costing $45 dollars monthly for a one-year university plan.

A full four-year university tuition plan for a newborn starts at $181 per month.

Prices, on average, remain lower than several years ago since tuition for state universities has not gone up in over a decade.

Amid ongoing economic concerns, Florida Prepaid spokesperson Shannon Smith says it’s more important than ever to have some certainty within your family budget.

”One of the great things about this year, relative to where we are in the world, unlike so many other things that are facing inflation, we don’t have inflation with prepaid plans. When you lock in your prepaid plan, you are actually making yourself inflation proof.”

Shannon Smith, Spokesperson, Florida Prepaid

There are several prepaid tuition options available, including two- and four-year plans to cover state colleges and universities, as well as hybrid plans for two years at a state college and two more at a university.

Any child in Florida from newborn through 11th grade may take part in the program.

Open enrollment runs through the end of April.

