Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition hosts week of awareness for North Central Florida students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of North Central Florida high school students are being reminded to put their phone down behind the wheel this week.

The Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition funded by the Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a week of awareness.

Tuesday, students at Branford High School heard the story of Jacy Good.

At 21 years old, Good lost her parents and almost her own life at the hands of a distracted driver using their cell phone.

“Every school we visit I’m meeting students who have lost someone that they loved because of these choices so just trying to hammer home that we have the power to be better and to do more on our roads to make the whole world better and safer.”

Good and the rest of the coalition will also travel to Columbia County, Dixie County, Santa Fe, Trenton, and Buchholz High School.

