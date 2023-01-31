Gainesville city staff to travel to state capital for Joint Legislative Auditing Committee regarding GRU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a state legislative committee are set to hold a hearing on the state auditor general’s report on the city of Gainesville.

The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee of the state legislature is scheduled to hold the hearing at 2 pm on February 9th.

Mayor Harvey Ward and city staff plan to travel to Tallahassee to speak to the committee.

The audit originally came out in November 2021, finding several concerns involving GRU.

According to the report, GRU has significantly high debt compared to other municipal utilities.

The audit also found the city lacked transparency and accountability, and noted numerous problems with the Reichert House Youth Academy.

Last November, the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee sent a letter to the city, stating their 2020-2021 fiscal report was late by almost four months.

