Gainesville “Moody Rating” downgraded due to outstanding debts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville has suffered another credit setback.

Today, Moody’s Investor Services downgraded the city’s issuer rating to “AA3″ from “AA2.”

That’s three steps down from Moody’s highest rating.

A release from Moody says the city has $343 million in outstanding debt, most of it associated with Gainesville Regional Utilities.

Two years ago, S&P Global Ratings downgraded GRU’s debt rating.

Moody’s currently places the city’s outlook as “stable.”

