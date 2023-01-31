Gainesville “Moody Rating” downgraded due to outstanding debts

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville has suffered another credit setback.

Today, Moody’s Investor Services downgraded the city’s issuer rating to “AA3″ from “AA2.”

That’s three steps down from Moody’s highest rating.

A release from Moody says the city has $343 million in outstanding debt, most of it associated with Gainesville Regional Utilities.

Two years ago, S&P Global Ratings downgraded GRU’s debt rating.

Moody’s currently places the city’s outlook as “stable.”

