Gainesville woman may have largest Coke memorabilia collection

Gainesville woman vying for spot in Guinness Records with largest Coke memorabilia collection
By Bert Charan
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville woman is vying for a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for a collection she started more than thirty years ago.

A north Central Florida woman’s coke collection includes not only glass bottles from around the world, but toy cars, santas, Barbie and even a Cabbage Patch Doll.

Bridgette Watts-Weeks said, “its an older, an old one because it says have a coke so this is one of the older pieces.”

How about an original soda dispensing machine from the 60′s? And tons more. Virtually every item in this household has the Coca Cola branding on it.

“Something about red, I can see the coca cola items miles away,” said Watts-Weeks.

In what could be the worlds largest Coca-Cola collection, are some obscure pieces like a Radio Flyer Wagon with the Coca-Cola logo on it.

How much has she invested in her collection so far?

“I’ve spent thousands, thousands of dollars,” Watts-Weeks replied.

But the best of the collection are original coke items dating back to the earliest days of the company, the early 1900′s.

“I have a bottle from November the 15th, 1916...and I also have a coke machine from the early 1900′s,” said Watts-Weeks.

Watts-Weeks says she plans to spend this summer cataloging and photographing every item in her collection for a spot in the Guinness Book Of World Records. Guinness will only count those items that are unique , no duplicates are counted towards the total.

The current record holder has over 2,000 items in the collection.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Lake City leaders vote to send Richardson Center deed to Columbia County Commission
Gainesville woman vying for spot in Guinness Records with largest Coke memorabilia collection
Gainesville woman vying for spot in Guinness Records with largest Coke memorabilia collection
SBA loans (GFX)
Levy County businessman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding $8M in SBA COVID loans
Threat charge filed against Gainesville man already behind bars following chase