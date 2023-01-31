Gainesville woman may have largest Coke memorabilia collection

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville woman is vying for a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for a collection she started more than thirty years ago.

A north Central Florida woman’s coke collection includes not only glass bottles from around the world, but toy cars, santas, Barbie and even a Cabbage Patch Doll.

Bridgette Watts-Weeks said, “its an older, an old one because it says have a coke so this is one of the older pieces.”

How about an original soda dispensing machine from the 60′s? And tons more. Virtually every item in this household has the Coca Cola branding on it.

“Something about red, I can see the coca cola items miles away,” said Watts-Weeks.

In what could be the worlds largest Coca-Cola collection, are some obscure pieces like a Radio Flyer Wagon with the Coca-Cola logo on it.

How much has she invested in her collection so far?

“I’ve spent thousands, thousands of dollars,” Watts-Weeks replied.

But the best of the collection are original coke items dating back to the earliest days of the company, the early 1900′s.

“I have a bottle from November the 15th, 1916...and I also have a coke machine from the early 1900′s,” said Watts-Weeks.

Watts-Weeks says she plans to spend this summer cataloging and photographing every item in her collection for a spot in the Guinness Book Of World Records. Guinness will only count those items that are unique , no duplicates are counted towards the total.

The current record holder has over 2,000 items in the collection.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.