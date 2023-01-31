Gator women go cold at Auburn, fall 66-55

By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:13 AM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (WCJB) -The middle of the pack of the SEC is attainable for the Gator women’s basketball team--that is, provided Florida can avoid a repeat of Monday’s performance at Auburn.

The Gators scored only two points in the entire second quarter and endured a scoreless stretch of over 10 minutes in a 66-55 loss to the Tigers. Florida dropped to 2-6 in the SEC, 13-8 overall. Auburn (13-8, 3-6 SEC) snapped a fve-game losing streak to Florida.

Leilani Correa led the Gators with 16 points, including four three-pointers. She was the only Gator to reach double figures. Florida nailed 10 three-pointers as a team, but connected on just eight field goals from inside the arc and got outrebounded, 52-40.

Kharyssa Richardson (15 points) and Aicha Coulibaly (14 points) helped Auburn seize the advantage inside.

Florida returns home Thursday and will seek a season series sweep of Texas A&M. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. at the O’Connell Center.

