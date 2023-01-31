The Harn Museum of Art introduces a new exhibit and new hours

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ‘Posing Beauty in African American Culture’ is a nationally-touring exhibition curated by writer and photographer, Deborah Willis.

“The show is broken up into three themes that all highlight beauty, specifically black beauty,” said Jade Powers, curator of contemporary art at The Harn. “The oldest work is from the 1890s and the newest work is from 2016, so the exhibition spend over 100 years.”

Those three themes powers mentioned are “Constructing a pose,” “Body and image” and “Modeling beauty and beauty contests.”

These are displayed mostly by photographs but there are two video works.

As we enter black history month, powers said the exhibit allows people to celebrate black artists and beauty. “These are all photos of black people and almost all the works are black photographers so it’s really a celebration of kraft and a celebration of black beauty”

Posing Beauty is open to the public from January 31st until June 4th.

In January, leaders at The Harn began “Art after dark,” where the museum is open until 9 pm on Thursdays.

“I think it’s important that art is accessible. If you work 9 to 5, it becomes very challenging to get to a museum that closes at five right, that’s not really possible. So staying open late allows people to come in the evenings after work to really still have a chance to experience the artwork that we have here”

Admission to The Harn is always free.

