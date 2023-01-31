H.S. Soccer: Santa Fe girls win district, Trinity Catholic & Williston boys survive semis

Three one-goal games in Monday’s action
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) -It’s district tournament week in high school soccer, and one of the first titles was handed out on Monday as Santa Fe outlasted Suwannee, 2-1 to win the girls crown in Class 4A-District 2. Their previous meeting was a 7-0 Raider victory, but this one wasn’t decided until a goal by Santa Fe’s Grace Miranda in the 61st minute.

Santa Fe (6-8-2) got on the board first, on Kinsey Ruth’s goal in the 31st minute, while Suwannee (6-9-1) responded in the 48th minute on a tally by Samantha Hanssen.

Elsewhere in district tournament play, Fort White is hosting the Class 3A-District 4 boys tournament, and the Indians gave top seed Williston all it could handle in the semifinals. The Red Devils (14-2-2) snuck out a 1-0 win on Jamalle Wolfe’s free kick goal midway through the first half. The goal stood as the difference against the upset-minded Indians (11-9-2). Williston’s two previous wins against Fort White came by a combined 12-1 score.

Williston advances to face Trinity Catholic in the district finals. The Celtics (11-4-3) scored twice early and held off P.K. Yonge to advance, 2-1. The Blue Wave finish 8-9-4 overall.

