Lake City leaders vote to send Richardson Center deed to Columbia County Commission

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Lake City are sending the deed for the Richardson Community Center to Columbia County commissioners after they decided to stop operating the facility.

City council members made the decision in a three-to-two vote during Monday night’s special meeting. Council members Ricky Jernigan and Chevelle Young voted against the motion.

Earlier this month, county commissioners voted to notify the city that they are terminating their tenancy, releasing the city from the terms of an interlocal agreement to turn over the deed to the center.

Lake City Mayor Stephen Witt said if county commissioners don’t accept the deed, council members will meet again to decide what to do next.

